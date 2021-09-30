PATHOLOGY Release “As The Entrails Wither” Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video

Gore fuelled death metallers, Pathology, return with their 11th studio album, The Everlasting Plague, which will be released on November 19 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases the guitar and bass playthrough for the second single, "As The Entrails Wither". Watch below:

The Everlasting Plague will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Re-Agent Green Vinyl

- CD + T-Shirt Bundle

Pre-order your copy of The Everlasting Plague here. Pre-save the album here.

The Everlasting Plague tracklisting:

"A Pound Of Flesh"

"Perpetual Torment"

"Engaging In Homicide"

"Procession Of Mangled Humans"

"Viciously Defiled"

"Diseased Morality"

"Submerged In Eviscerated Carnage"

"Corrosive Cranial Affliction"

"As The Entrails Wither"

"Dirge For The Infected"

"Death Ritual Deciphered"

"Decomposition Of Millions"

"As The Entrails Wither" lyric video:

"Engaging In Homicide" video: