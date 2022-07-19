Patient Organization ZERO And Bayer Band Together With TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH To Raise Awareness About Prostate Cancer Screening And Treatment

Patient organization ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer and Bayer are banding together to launch We’re Not Gonna Take It - a national prostate cancer education program with guitarist Jay Jay French, founding member of the heavy metal band,Twisted Sister.

The rocker was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and now, he is urging men to turn up the volume against prostate cancer to detect this disease early. The campaign encourages men to get screened for prostate cancer and become more informed about risk factors, such as family history and elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.2 For men already diagnosed with prostate cancer, the program offers information to help better understand the diagnosis and available treatment options.

As part of the campaign, ZERO, Bayer and Jay Jay French are encouraging men and their loved ones to visit ZERO’s website, which includes the podcast “Prostate Cancer Uncensored” where Jay Jay shares his story and the “Truth or Twisted” quiz to separate fact from fiction when it comes to prostate cancer.

“My father died from prostate cancer in 1984 and because of the family history, my doctors were on the lookout for this disease in me and my brother,” said French. “I’m a prostate cancer survivor because my doctors were proactive, and I’m working with ZERO and Bayer to encourage men 50 and older, especially those with a family history of the disease, to become advocates for themselves, getting checked each year and knowing if their PSA number is on the rise.”

“All men are at risk for prostate cancer and screening and early detection is the best defense against this disease,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO CEO and President. “Understanding family history and other risk factors is an important step in knowing when to begin screening for prostate cancer.”

If elevated PSA is identified early, there are treatment options that have been shown to extend survival.3 It is important for men to be informed about different treatment options and their side effect profile so that they can have educated treatment conversations with their doctor. We’re Not Gonna Take It seeks to educate men about treatments options, so they can advocate for themselves.

“We are proud to work alongside ZERO and Jay Jay French to help support the exceptional work being done to educate men about prostate cancer,” said Nelson Ambrogio, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Oncology at Bayer. “Through science, innovation and research, Bayer is committed to transforming the treatment of prostate cancer, with the goal of bringing meaningful benefit so men can live longer.”