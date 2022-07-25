PATRIARCHS IN BLACK / Ex-HADES Guitarist DAN LORENZO To Host "Ultimate Sinner" On SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard This Wednesday

Former Hades and current Patriarchs In Black guitarist, Dan Lorenzo, will host Ultimate Sinner on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard this Wednesday, July 27 at 12 Noon, EST.

Lorenzo will discuss Hades opening for Twisted Sister before either band had a record deal. "Twisted Sister were an incredible live band and a great cover band long before the world heard of them", Lorenzo stated. "I really think if they would have just stuck with their jeans and denim jacket look they could have stayed relevant for a longer period of time. They were such a force in the NY/NJ club scene before their MTV success."

Lorenzo also talks and spins music from Danzig and Judas Priest among others in his Boneyard appearance. His show airs Wednesday July 27, and then rebroadcasts this Sunday, July 31 at 9 PM, EST and Monday, August 1 at 6 PM, EST.