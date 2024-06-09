PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Feat. HADES, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members Drop "Welcome To Hell Again" With DMC

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (RUN/DMC) has joined former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly and Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction) on the new Patriarchs In Black single, "Welcome To Hell Again".

Patriarchs In Black's third album Visioning, will be out July 19th on MetalVille Records. The project utilizes Kelly and Lorenzo on bass and guitar, and then numerous singers and bassists including Karl Agell (COC Blind), Kyle Thomas (Exhorder), John "JD" DeServio (Black Label Society) among others.

The song "Welcome To Hell Again" also features Kelly Abe who was on the TV show, Search For The Next Ozzfest Opener.

Regarding the lyrics DMC said, "I'm basically saying it’s a choice to live in hell! We sometimes create our own hell. Regardless of what’s going on, we can speak life or death and positivity or negativity. The spirit I spit is how I live my life. How I can carry myself. I’m basically telling the devil and evil to bring their best! I can handle whatever they bring at me! I love working with Patriarchs In Black because they’re great musicians and I love the content of their songs. A lot of emotional stuff I can relate to."

Lorenzo returned the favor by co-writing DMC's next solo single and video out soon, "teRIFFic". "It's amazing to me that not only am I writing with DMC, I actually get a shout out in the first verse of his next single. Mind blowing!" said Lorenzo.

Visioning artwork and tracklisting:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning""What Do They Know? (For The Champions)":