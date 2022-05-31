PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Feat. HADES, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members Release “Sing For The Devil?” Single

On July 1, the debut album Reach For The Scars by Patriarchs In Black (ex-Hades/Non Fiction guitarist Dan Lorenzo and Danzig/Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly) will be released on MDD Records.

The album will feature nine songs with guest musicians like Karl Agell (COC), Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill), Rob Traynor (Black Water Rising), John Kosco (Dropbox), Eric J. Morgan (A Pale Horse Named Death) and Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog), which give each song a unique authenticity.

After the two already released singles "Demons In Regret" and "Kashmir", today another foretaste is available. "Sing For The Devil?" with John Kosco on vocals.

Album art by Ruben Barahona:

Tracklisting:

“I’m The Dog”

“Sing For The Devil?”

“The Submission Bell”

“Built Of Misery”

“This Damn War”

“Mourning This Life”

“Hate Your Life”

“Demon Of Regret”

“Kashmir”

"Sing For The Devil?":