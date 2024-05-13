PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Feat. HADES, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members Reveal Artwork, Tracklisting, First Single From New Album, Visioning

Today, doom metallers Patriarchs In Black reveal the new track "What Do They Know? (For The Champions)", the first single from their third album, Visioning, set for international release on July 19th via Metalville Records.

Says guitarist Dan Lorenzo about the song, "I hope everybody loves this song as much as we do. I wrote the music, and Mark Sunshine wrote the lyrics and melody. When I wrote the music, I wrote the verse and the chorus simultaneously, and I knew I needed a third part for the song. So, what I do is I play along with the click track and I just do what comes naturally. The third part of the song was so simplistic, and I wondered why I wrote something that wouldn’t be that interesting. Then I decided to try some harmonies and add those to the notes, and I feel like I came up with something that I’ve never done before - multiple guitar harmonies. Of course, Johnny Kelly is on drums, and on bass guitar is Iron Lou, who is really big in the Maryland doom scene. Lou has been a really big Hades and Non-Fiction fan for many years, and he told me he can now die a happy man after playing on one of my songs. Sunshine did his usual incredible original lyrics and melody line, and I’m so happy with this."

Former Type O Negative / Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and guitarist / riff writer Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction) formed Patriarchs In Black at the end of 2021. The project included well-known guests on vocals and bass, including Karl Agell (COC Blind / Lie Heavy) , Jimmy Gnecco, Dewey Bragg ( Kill Devil Hill / Bill Ward) among others. Their debut single "Demon Of Regret" came out in January 2022, and the debut album Reach For The Scars was released on July 1, 2022. Their second album, My Veneration, was released on October 6, 2023 with multiple guest vocalists and bassists.

For the forthcoming third studio album, Visioning, Dan Lorenzo has written 12 new songs. Beside drummer Johnny Kelly, it features again a bunch of great singers and bass players, like Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog), Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Conformity), Eric Morgan (A Pale Horse Named Death), Mark Sunshine (Riotgod), Jason McMaster (Watchtower), Kyle Thomas (Exhorder), and many more.

The songs on Visioning combine elements of classic doom metal with modern sounds as well as excursions into hardcore / crossover. The album was mixed and mastered at JROD Productions by Jon Cioicari.

"It's SO fun and not putting too much pressure on singers to come up with one or two amazing lyrics and melodies a year. I write a LOT of riffs/music. Our third album came together very easily. FUN FUN FUN," says Dan. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning"