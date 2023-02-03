PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Feat. MILITIA VOX Cover LED ZEPPELIN's "Friends"; Music Video

The summer of 2022 saw the debut of Patriarchs In Black with the album Reach For The Scars. Featuring former Type O Negative (and current Quiet Riot) drummer Johnny Kelly and former Hades/Non-Fiction guitarist Dan Lorenzo, the album featured multiple guest vocalists and bassists. Kelly and Lorenzo are already working on a dozen originals for their next release, but recently recorded the rarely covered Led Zeppelin's song, "Friends", with the special guest Militia Vox on vocals.

Kelly stated, "Militia crushed 'Friends'! She was the first person who came to mind when Dan and I were discussing vocalists. I'm glad we were able to get her for it!"

Lorenzo added, "Way before I was REALLY into Led Zeppelin, I remember thinking 'Friends' was one of the most evil sounding songs I'd ever heard. How can an acoustic guitar sound so HEAVY? I saw Militia singing with her band Judas Priestess in Brooklyn a few years ago and I was blown away by her voice."

Militia Vox continued, "As a singer, I love doing features on songs - it gives me so much freedom to work with a variety of different artists that I adore and float between different vocal styles. I've known both Johnny Kelly and Dan Lorenzo for years, so this collaboration is very special to me. My father raised me on Zeppelin so it was definitely long overdue to record something from Zeppelin's extensive catalog. I think we did it in a cool and unique way - still serving the original while making it our own."

The song is now available digitally, and a video by Craig Cefola can be viewed below: