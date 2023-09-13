PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Release "Dead Or Dying" Single Featuring Ex-CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Vocalist KARL AGELL; Lyric Video Available
September 13, 2023, 10 minutes ago
On October 6th, MDD Records will release My Veneration, the second album from Patriarchs In Black, the band by riff god Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction) and Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Quiet Riot). Once again the two warhorses are supported by a whole bunch of guest musicians. The complete list, which you can find below, reads like a "who's who" of the rock, doom and metal scene.
With "Dead Or Dying" there is now also a musical taste of the opener, with Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Conformity) on vocals. Here's what Dan says about the song:
"I played 'Dead And Dying' to a couple of my friends after Karl finished it, and they all said the same thing; 'Karl is singing better than ever'. I agree. Karl has been touring with Legions Of Doom and Lie Heavy. and I guess instead of that hurting his voice, it's actually making it stronger. I wrote the music for this song, but Karl wrote all the lyrics and melody."
Karl Agell comments: "Death is the great equalizer. It comes for every living thing. Life is short and precious. It's up to us to make the most of it. The countdown begins the moment we are born. We're either 'dead or dying."
Dog Eat Dog's Dave Neabore is the guest bassist on the track.
Guests on the album include:
Karl Agell (COC, Blind) - vocals
John Kosco (Godsmack acoustic) - vocals
Mark Sunshine (Unida, Riot God) - vocals
Rob Traynor (Black Water Rising) - vocals
DMC ( RUN/DMC) - vocals
Gianni Pontillo - vocals
Kelly Abe (TV Show Search for Ozzfest) - vocals
Bobby Jensen (Paul Stanley hair fire guy) - vocals
Johnny Araya - bass
Eric J. Morgan (A Pale Horse Named Death) - bass
Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog) - bass
John "JD" DeServio (Black Label Society) - bass
Eddie Heedles - (A Pale Horse Named Death) - guitar solo
Check out a brief video teaser: