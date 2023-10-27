PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS – “Clouds That Never Rain” Video Released; New Album Out Now

The brand new 4th studio album from Pattern-Seeking Animals (P-SA) Spooky Action at a Distance is out today (November 27). Spooky Action At A Distance finds Pattern-Seeking Animals more confident than ever, approaching new soundscapes and topics, showcasing their evolution, and commitment to pushing their own creative boundaries.

To celebrate the album’s release, the band has shared a video for the track “Clouds That Never Rain”:

John Boegehold had this to say about the album and song:

"We're all very happy with the way Spooky Action at a Distance turned out and hope you all agree. Here's our fourth single ‘Clouds That Never Rain’ in which undaunted by the shadow chill of a weather system gone noticeably wrong, our hero eventually makes a decision to stop making decisions."

Spooky Action at a Distance is available in the following formats:

• Limited 2CD Digipak*

• Digital album*

• 2LP Gatefold vinyl 180g**

*including 3 live bonus tracks from ProgStock 2022

**including 2 live bonus tracks from ProgStock 2022

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“The Man Made Of Stone”

“Window To The World”

“What Awaits Me”

“He Once Was”

“Underneath The Orphan Moon”

“Clouds That Never Rain”

“Bulletproof”

“Somewhere North Of Nowhere”

“Summoned From Afar”

“Love is Still The Light”

CD2

“There Goes My Baby”

“Orphans Of The Universe” (Live At ProgStock 2022)

“Elegant Vampires” (Live At ProgStock 2022)

“Time Has A Way” (Live At ProgStock 2022) *

*CD and digital album only

"Underneath The Orphan Moon" video:

"Somewhere North Of Nowhere" video:

“Window To The World” video: