PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS Release New Video "Time Has A Way" (Live ProgStock 2022)

Pattern-Seeking Animals (P-SA) have released the new video, "Time Has A Way" (Live ProgStock 2022), featured on the band's foutth studio album, Spooky Action At A Distance, released last month. Watch below:

Spooky Action At A Distance finds Pattern-Seeking Animals more confident than ever, approaching new soundscapes and topics, showcasing their evolution, and commitment to pushing their own creative boundaries.Order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“The Man Made Of Stone”

“Window To The World”

“What Awaits Me”

“He Once Was”

“Underneath The Orphan Moon”

“Clouds That Never Rain”

“Bulletproof”

“Somewhere North Of Nowhere”

“Summoned From Afar”

“Love is Still The Light”

CD2

“There Goes My Baby”

“Orphans Of The Universe” (Live At ProgStock 2022)

“Elegant Vampires” (Live At ProgStock 2022)

“Time Has A Way” (Live At ProgStock 2022) *

*CD and digital album only

