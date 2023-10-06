PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS Share Poignant Video For “Underneath The Orphan Moon”

Pattern-Seeking Animals (P-SA) are set to release their 4th studio album Spooky Action At A Distance, later this month on October 27 via InsideOutMusic.

The band has shared the new single “Underneath The Orphan Moon,” a somber ballad that deals with a teenage girl leaving a bad situation. Evocative and cinematic, it is not unlike the feel of a classic Elton John song, complete with a real string section.

John Boegehold had this to say about the song: “‘Underneath The Orphan Moon’ is a bit of a departure for us stylistically but still fits in quite nicely with the other songs on the album.”

Watch the Stuart Wahlin directed video below.

Spooky Action At A Distance finds Pattern-Seeking Animals more confident than ever, approaching new soundscapes and topics, showcasing their evolution, and commitment to pushing their own creative boundaries.

John Boegehold explains, “Because this is our fourth release in less than five years, my intention was to shift gears and not go over ground that's already been covered. In addition to using different sounds, textures and musical styles, we approached the vocals, especially backing vocals from a fairly different angle. In addition, the album was recorded, mixed and mastered at a different studio with a different engineer than our previous three releases.”

The different approach is not only noticeable in production and sounds, but in the lyrics as well. “The subject matter of the lyrics include a Norse king contemplating life while being conquered, an aging seeker on the path toward enlightenment, aliens hunting down humans trying to evade capture, the life of a conflicted soldier before and after WW1, a pregnant teenager leaving a bad situation at home, a reluctant hero victorious in her final battle and a guy’s girlfriend who leaves him because of his conspiracy theories.”

Spooky Action at a Distance is available in the following formats:

• Limited 2CD Digipak*

• Digital album*

• 2LP Gatefold vinyl 180g**

*including 3 live bonus tracks from ProgStock 2022

**including 2 live bonus tracks from ProgStock 2022

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“The Man Made Of Stone”

“Window To The World”

“What Awaits Me”

“He Once Was”

“Underneath The Orphan Moon”

“Clouds That Never Rain”

“Bulletproof”

“Somewhere North Of Nowhere”

“Summoned From Afar”

“Love is Still The Light”

CD2

“There Goes My Baby”

“Orphans Of The Universe” (Live At ProgStock 2022)

“Elegant Vampires” (Live At ProgStock 2022)

“Time Has A Way” (Live At ProgStock 2022) *

*CD and digital album only

"Underneath The Orphan Moon" video:

"Somewhere North Of Nowhere" video:

“Window To The World” video: