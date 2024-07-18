PAUL BOSTAPH Featured In KERRY KING's From Hell I Rise Interviews: Chapter 4 - "A Lot Different Than Any Other Record I Think I've Done"; Video

July 18, 2024

news heavy metal paul bostaph kerry king

Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. King also launched a video interview series in support of From Hell I Rise.

In Chapter 4, drummer Paul Bostaph answers questions relating to his experience working on the album. Watch below:

Watch previous chapters below:

Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.



