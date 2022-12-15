PAUL DI'ANNO And GUS G. Perform Early IRON MAIDEN Classics In Athens; HD Video

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno, along with guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), recently announced two shows in Greece, where Di'Anno is performing tracks from the two albums he recorded with Maiden - the self-titled Iron Maiden (1980), and Killers (1981).

The first show happened last night, December 14, at Gagarin205 in Athens, with the second schedule for Friday, December 16 at the Principal Club Theater in Thessaloniki (tickets here).

Fan-filmed footage from the Athens date, courtesy of the YouTube channel Hronis Arva, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Ides Of March"

"Wrathchild"

"Sanctuary"

"Purgatory"

"Drifter"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Genghis Khan"

"Killers"

"Marshall Lockjaw"

"Strange World"

"Charlotte The Harlot"

"Transylvania"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Running Free"

"Prowler"