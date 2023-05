PAUL DI'ANNO Announces NOTURNALL And ELECTRIC GYPSY As Special Guests For UK Tour

Stjepan Juras, founder of Full Metal Service and former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno's caregiver, has checked-in with an update on Di’Anno and the upcoming UK leg of The Beast Resurrection Tour.

"It's been three weeks since Paul Di'Anno announced the UK leg of his massive The Beast Resurrection World Tour. After a very successful first part of the tour in Central and South America, he will return to Europe in the summer, where he will perform at a large number of live shows. Although they will perform in the UK on several occasions at separate shows, the UK leg of this tour, which begins on November 21, with 11 scheduled live shows, was already sold out or close to being sold out in most cities within the first days of the announcement. But that is not the end of this story.

Paul performed in Brazil with two exceptional bands, which deserved all the attention of European booking agents and label representatives. We present to you Noturnall and Electric Gypsy, Brazilian forces who will be Paul's special guests at all 11 live shows. It is not an exaggeration to say that these two bands are the best export potential of the Brazilian hard & heavy scene today and that their big time is coming.

Noturnall, a spectacular band from Sao Paulo, have been a live attraction in Brazil for a long time, with large number of live shows behind them and even three big performances at Rock In Rio, where even Michael Kiske was their special guest once.

With the charismatic vocalist Thiago Bianchi and other members, virtuosos on their instruments, this band, which is definitely outside of all existing genres, pushes the boundaries and each of their shows ends with huge chants from the audience. Notrunall have already toured the UK and Europe, but this tour is the beginning of a big story that will be announced soon.

Electric Gypsy, the opening band from Belo Horizonte, the city of Sepultura, bring us something completely different. Never before has a band combined the best qualities of bands such as Motley Crue, Van Halen, Aerosmith, Whitesnake and Guns 'N' Roses as Electric Gypsy has.

After a large number of fans saw them live on a big tour with Paul in Brazil, they easily won the big competition to perform at the first Brazilian edition of the big Summer Breeze Festival. Full of energy with new, fantastic songs, they come to the UK to show everyone who is the new big thing in this genre.

All three bands are preparing spectacular performances and surprises on the setlists. For additional information about Paul Di'Anno and the tour, visit pauldianno.co.uk."

New details have been revealed for the debut album from Warhorse, the new band featuring Paul Di'Anno.

Stjepan Juras issued the following update earlier this week:

"The band Warhorse has just revealed the track titles from their eponymous debut album. There are 9 original songs and two covers - 'Precious' (Depeche Mode) and 'Tequila' (The Champs). Everything was recorded at Pupi Studios in Split, Croatia, with the exception of certain studios where the guests on this album were recorded.

The band is keeping the name of the first guest secret for now, and you will have the chance to hear him on the second single, for the song 'Warhorse', whose video will be presented at the beginning of June 2023. The first single 'Stop The War', which was released in a limited edition of 666 copies sold out within days, and the band is announcing a collector's edition, signed vinyl, but many details will be revealed soon.

Paul Di'Anno sounds amazing on this album and those who had the opportunity to hear the songs literally say that this is the album of the year 2023, which are words with a 'great responsibility'.

The plan is to record a video for each song from the album and tour all around the world in 2024. Although no song can be judged by its name, the band is curious to hear, which song are you most looking forward to?"

Track titles:

"Here Comes The Night"

"Warhorse"

"Stop The War"

"Get, Get Ready"

"Go"

"The Doubt Within"

"Going Home"

"Precious" (cover)

"Tequila" (cover)

"Forever Bound"

"I Confess"