PAUL DI'ANNO Confirms US/Canadian Tour For May 2024 - "Something New, Something Fantastic, Exciting, Conceptual And Never Seen Before"

According to his manager at Full Metal Service, Stjepan Juras, former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'anno will be announcing his first North American tour dates since 2014 soon.

“Official plans for new Paul Di'anno tour in US and Canada are here,” Juras explains. “We are working on something new, something fantastic, exciting, conceptual and never seen before. I will keep you updated. May, June 2024... be ready. In the meantime, I will put in my last effort to get Paul back on his feet by then, even though it really isn't up to me. See you!"

Paul Di’Anno recently revealed more information regarding his UK tour dates.

"The time has come for me to publicly present the new visual for the UK tour in 2023," Juras revealed. "Fans will be able to purchase tour programs with this design, tour posters, t-shirts, patches and postcards. All concertgoers will have the opportunity to get this fantastic package, and those who live far away and will not be able to attend the shows will have the opportunity for pre-sale with a limited number of memorabilia. The tour in Australia will have a completely different, specially prepared visual. Here you have the opportunity to see only a low res illustration, which in the final version will have a more advanced contrast and will come in a version with the old and new logo. I hope you like it and will continue to follow the development of Paul Di'Anno's visuals. The Author of this fantastic illustration is Brazilian artist Cristiano Suarez."



For additional information about Paul Di'Anno and the tour, visit pauldianno.co.uk.

Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, recently announced that KKs Priest will perform a string of UK dates in October, with support from Paul Di'Anno & Burning Witches.

Tour dates:

October

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

On July 5, Paul Di'Anno was back on stage in the UK for the first time since 2005, performing a set of Maiden classics at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton. Video from the show can be viewed below.

Di'Anno's setlist:

"Sanctuary"

"Wrathchild"

"Prowler"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Killers"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Running Free"

Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse recently released a video for the song "Warhorse", featuring Becky Baldwin (bass) and Joe Lazarus (drums) as special guests. They participated in the recording of the song, but due to logistical reasons, they are not part of the video.

This is Warhorse's second video after the successful single "Stop The War", which quickly sold out in a limited edition of 666 copies. The Warhorse band goes further this time and announce the upcoming release of a signed and numbered 12' single and many other exciting activities.

Warhorse intend to record a video with probably every song from the upcoming self-titled album, which is in the process of being mixed and will be ready in the fall of 2023. Information about the record label release date will be announced soon, during the summer of 2023. You will be able to see Warhorse live around the world in 2024.

Stjepan Juras stated: "The band Warhorse has just revealed the track titles from their eponymous debut album. There are 9 original songs and two covers - 'Precious' (Depeche Mode) and 'Tequila' (The Champs). Everything was recorded at Pupi Studios in Split, Croatia, with the exception of certain studios where the guests on this album were recorded.

The band is keeping the name of the first guest secret for now, and you will have the chance to hear him on the second single, for the song 'Warhorse', whose video will be presented at the beginning of June 2023. The first single 'Stop The War', which was released in a limited edition of 666 copies sold out within days, and the band is announcing a collector's edition, signed vinyl, but many details will be revealed soon.

Paul Di'Anno sounds amazing on this album and those who had the opportunity to hear the songs literally say that this is the album of the year 2023, which are words with a 'great responsibility'.

The plan is to record a video for each song from the album and tour all around the world in 2024. Although no song can be judged by its name, the band is curious to hear, which song are you most looking forward to?"

Track titles:

"Here Comes The Night"

"Warhorse"

"Stop The War"

"Get, Get Ready"

"Go"

"The Doubt Within"

"Going Home"

"Precious" (cover)

"Tequila" (cover)

"Forever Bound"

"I Confess"