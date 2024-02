PAUL DI'ANNO Details His Health Struggles - "When I Arrived In England I Had About 45 Minutes To Live," Says Former IRON MAIDEN Singer

Paul Di’Anno, the former lead singer of Iron Maiden, has a fantastic life story, although it would hardly serve as an example, reports News Rebeat. Discoveries, excesses, drugs, prison, loud music, accidents, falls, recoveries; It contains the essential ingredients for a story on a streaming platform, and in fact he himself is collaborating on a documentary that he says can be seen in May.

“I don’t take anything away,” says Di’Anno, “because life is as it has been, with its triumphs, its failures, its sadness and its joy.”

Logically the four years in which Di’Anno was the lead singer of Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981 will be very important in the script because it is what attracts, what brings people to the cinema, and also what makes tickets cut at the shows he gives in Europe, but especially in South America, where he has many fans where he has been. the task of cultivating and fascinating, tour after tour, show after show, even at the risk of his life.

“I almost died in Buenos Aires! Remember, I was already returning to England, but my fans kidnapped me for ten days, so I did another ten shows without knowing that I had a serious infection, which made everything worse. By the time I got on the plane I had already gone into sepsis and when I arrived in England I had about 45 minutes to live, that I used them to go to the hospital, get antibiotics and start recovering."

Di’Anno comes with a vengeance to Buenos Aires as the headliner of the From Hell Fest festival, a four-date festival that will begin with Di’Anno tonight, Friday, February 2, at Arena Sur (Av. Sáenz 459, CABA) with other metal bands.

Last year, BraveWords.com announced the launch of BraveWords Records, and their debut signing of Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse. Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse will release their first title for BraveWords Records this year.

The core of the band and founders are Paul Di'Anno (vocals), Hrvoje Madiraca (guitar) and Ante Pupačić Pupi (guitar).

BraveWords Records founder "Metal" Tim Henderson: "How excited were you to hear that Paul Di’Anno was back with a new band called Warhorse?! I was so happy to see him back in action again and getting his life back to normal. The beast roared back and BraveWords Records is honoured to have him and his new band as the inaugural signing to the label. There are so many great things brewing behind the scenes, so stay tuned!”

Paul Andrews, a British singer better known by his stage name Paul Di’Anno, his nearly half-century-long career began explosively with Iron Maiden, when with the EP The Soundhouse Tapes, and the albums Iron Maiden and Killers forever cemented the foundations of heavy metal. With timeless hits like "Iron Maiden", "Remember Tomorrow", "Running Free", "Phantom Of The Opera", "Killers", "Wratchild", "Murders In The Rue Morgue", "Purgatory", etc., they influenced numerous musicians and bands and were responsible for the creation or development of many subgenres in metal music.

Paul is known as one of the most productive singers, who has a huge number of albums and other releases behind him, either as a solo artist or a member of bands such as Gogmagog, Di’Anno’s Battlezone, Praying Mantis, Killers, Rockfellas or Warhorse. In all his incarnations, Paul always knew how to find a way to the fans, with numerous hits, uncompromising singing, which is confirmed by his successful career and furious live shows around the world.

For the last eight years, Paul faced serious health problems that almost ended his career, but thanks to his loyal fans and his strong will to overcome the disease, Paul is on a big world tour again, and he recorded a new album with his new band Warhorse. This icon of heavy metal with the heart of a punk rock rebel never spared himself in his life, but he always gave everything for music and fans, which is why they have followed him faithfully for almost fifty years.

BraveWords Records have agreed to physical distribution deals with Plastic Head in Europe and MVD in North America.

