PAUL DI'ANNO Performs Set Of IRON MAIDEN Classics At First UK Show In 10 Years; Video

Former Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di'Anno, was back on stage in the UK for the first time since 2005 last night (July 6), performing a set of Maiden classics at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton. Video from the show can be viewed below.

Di'Anno's setlist:

"Sanctuary"

"Wrathchild"

"Prowler"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Killers"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Running Free"

Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, has announced that KKs Priest will perform a string of UK dates in October, with support from Paul Di'Anno & Burning Witches.

Tour dates:

October

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Last month, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse released a video for the song "Warhorse", featuring Becky Baldwin (bass) and Joe Lazarus (drums) as special guests. They participated in the recording of the song, but due to logistical reasons, they are not part of the video.

This is Warhorse's second video after the successful single "Stop The War", which quickly sold out in a limited edition of 666 copies. The Warhorse band goes further this time and announce the upcoming release of a signed and numbered 12' single and many other exciting activities.

Warhorse intend to record a video with probably every song from the upcoming self-titled album, which is in the process of being mixed and will be ready in the fall of 2023. Information about the record label release date will be announced soon, during the summer of 2023. You will be able to see Warhorse live around the world in 2024.

Stjepan Juras, founder of Full Metal Service and former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno's caregiver, issued the following update: "The band Warhorse has just revealed the track titles from their eponymous debut album. There are 9 original songs and two covers - 'Precious' (Depeche Mode) and 'Tequila' (The Champs). Everything was recorded at Pupi Studios in Split, Croatia, with the exception of certain studios where the guests on this album were recorded.

The band is keeping the name of the first guest secret for now, and you will have the chance to hear him on the second single, for the song 'Warhorse', whose video will be presented at the beginning of June 2023. The first single 'Stop The War', which was released in a limited edition of 666 copies sold out within days, and the band is announcing a collector's edition, signed vinyl, but many details will be revealed soon.

Paul Di'Anno sounds amazing on this album and those who had the opportunity to hear the songs literally say that this is the album of the year 2023, which are words with a 'great responsibility'.

The plan is to record a video for each song from the album and tour all around the world in 2024. Although no song can be judged by its name, the band is curious to hear, which song are you most looking forward to?"

Track titles:

"Here Comes The Night"

"Warhorse"

"Stop The War"

"Get, Get Ready"

"Go"

"The Doubt Within"

"Going Home"

"Precious" (cover)

"Tequila" (cover)

"Forever Bound"

"I Confess"

Stjepan Juras also issued an update on the UK leg of The Beast Resurrection Tour.

"It's been three weeks since Paul Di'Anno announced the UK leg of his massive The Beast Resurrection World Tour. After a very successful first part of the tour in Central and South America, he will return to Europe in the summer, where he will perform at a large number of live shows. Although they will perform in the UK on several occasions at separate shows, the UK leg of this tour, which begins on November 21, with 11 scheduled live shows, was already sold out or close to being sold out in most cities within the first days of the announcement. But that is not the end of this story.

Paul performed in Brazil with two exceptional bands, which deserved all the attention of European booking agents and label representatives. We present to you Noturnall and Electric Gypsy, Brazilian forces who will be Paul's special guests at all 11 live shows. It is not an exaggeration to say that these two bands are the best export potential of the Brazilian hard & heavy scene today and that their big time is coming."

All three bands are preparing spectacular performances and surprises on the setlists. For additional information about Paul Di'Anno and the tour, visit pauldianno.co.uk."