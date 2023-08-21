PAUL DI'ANNO - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire February 2023 Cuiabá, Brazil Show Streaming

On February 18th, former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno performed at Cavernas Bar in Cuiabá, Brazil on The Beast Resurrection tour. Hellcity TV has shared pro-shot video of the entire show, which features 14 early Iron Maiden classics. Check it out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Wrathchild"

"Sanctuary"

"Drifter"

"Purgatory"

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Remember Tomorrow"

"Genghis Khan"

"Killers"

"Charlotte The Harlot"

"Transylvania"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Running Free"

"Prowler"

"Iron Maiden"

According to his manager at Full Metal Service, Stjepan Juras, former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'anno will be announcing his first North American tour dates since 2014 soon.

“Official plans for new Paul Di'anno tour in US and Canada are here,” Juras explains. “We are working on something new, something fantastic, exciting, conceptual and never seen before. I will keep you updated. May, June 2024... be ready. In the meantime, I will put in my last effort to get Paul back on his feet by then, even though it really isn't up to me. See you!"

Paul Di’Anno recently revealed more information regarding his UK tour dates.

"The time has come for me to publicly present the new visual for the UK tour in 2023," Juras revealed. "Fans will be able to purchase tour programs with this design, tour posters, t-shirts, patches and postcards. All concertgoers will have the opportunity to get this fantastic package, and those who live far away and will not be able to attend the shows will have the opportunity for pre-sale with a limited number of memorabilia. The tour in Australia will have a completely different, specially prepared visual. Here you have the opportunity to see only a low res illustration, which in the final version will have a more advanced contrast and will come in a version with the old and new logo. I hope you like it and will continue to follow the development of Paul Di'Anno's visuals. The Author of this fantastic illustration is Brazilian artist Cristiano Suarez."



For additional information about Paul Di'Anno and the tour, visit pauldianno.co.uk.

Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, recently announced that KKs Priest will perform a string of UK dates in October, with support from Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches.

Tour dates:

October

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire