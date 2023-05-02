PAUL DI'ANNO's WARHORSE Reveal More Debut Album Details

New details have been revealed for the debut album from Warhorse, the new band featuring former Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di'Anno.

Stjepan Juras, founder at Full Metal Service and Paul Di’Anno's care giver in Croatia, has checked in with the following update:

"The band Warhorse has just revealed the track titles from their eponymous debut album. There are 9 original songs and two covers - 'Precious' (Depeche Mode) and 'Tequila' (The Champs). Everything was recorded at Pupi Studios in Split, Croatia, with the exception of certain studios where the guests on this album were recorded.

The band is keeping the name of the first guest secret for now, and you will have the chance to hear him on the second single, for the song 'Warhorse', whose video will be presented at the beginning of June 2023. The first single 'Stop The War', which was released in a limited edition of 666 copies sold out within days, and the band is announcing a collector's edition, signed vinyl, but many details will be revealed soon.

Paul Di'Anno sounds amazing on this album and those who had the opportunity to hear the songs literally say that this is the album of the year 2023, which are words with a 'great responsibility'.

The plan is to record a video for each song from the album and tour all around the world in 2024. Although no song can be judged by its name, the band is curious to hear, which song are you most looking forward to?"

Track titles:

"Here Comes The Night"

"Warhorse"

"Stop The War"

"Get, Get Ready"

"Go"

"The Doubt Within"

"Going Home"

"Precious" (cover)

"Tequila" (cover)

"Forever Bound"

"I Confess"

(Photo - Stjepan Juras)