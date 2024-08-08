PAUL DI'ANNO To Release The Book Of The Beast Album In September; Includes Two Reworked IRON MAIDEN Classics

Former Iron Maiden vocalist and frontman, Paul Di’Anno, announces the release of a new album, The Book Of The Beast, via Conquest Music on September 27.

The vinyl double album (available in Blood Red, Virgin White and Cold Steel coloured vinyl) and 2-disc CD/DVD include five previously unreleased tracks, along with a carefully curated collection of songs that distills many of the best moments from Di’Anno’s fascinating and formidable career. The CD/DVD also includes rare live, promotional, and acoustic video footage.

Deep cuts from albums going back to Paul’s Battlezone, Killers and solo days have been painstakingly remastered to give them a more up to date and polished production plus some of Paul’s rare acoustic, rehearsal and demo recordings have been added as a special bonus.

Perhaps the most interesting addition to this album is the unexpected reworking of two Iron Maiden classics, but with a dark twist. Both "Remember Tomorrow" and "Wrathchild" have been treated to a facelift with Paul duetting alongside Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), ZP Theart (Dragonforce) and Lidya Balaban (Crowley).

“I suppose it might sound like an unusual combination, but Lidya has got a brilliant voice,” Paul enthuses. “I’ve been trying to get it together to see Crowley, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

“I’d be very interested in working on something special with Tony and ZP in the future,” Paul adds.

The vinyl albums feature Paul duetting with Lydia Balaban while the The ZP Theart & Tony Martin duets are on CD/DVD and also digital.

With an exhaustive CV that includes Battlezone, Killers, Di’Anno (the band), Praying Mantis, The Almighty Inbredz, Warhorse and the metal supergroup Gogmagog, Paul Di’Anno is one of the most colourful and controversial characters in hard rock and heavy metal. But of course, Paul is best known for having been a member of Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981, appearing on their two iconic albums Iron Maiden and Killers, his voice bringing the band far more of a raw, punky edge than was present on subsequent records.

For that reason, Maiden’s first two albums still inspire strong reactions. Though the band became bigger than ever after his exit, there are fans that stopped liking them when Paul exited the picture. In later years, Di’Anno met members of Metallica, Pantera and Sepultura who all respectfully told him how much those first two LPs had influenced them.

“That’s always bloody brilliant to hear,” he enthuses. “It’s nice to know that you are worth something in the grand scheme of things.

Pre-order the album here.

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"The Beast Arises"

"Madman In The Attic"

"The Living Dead"

"Die By The Gun"

Side B

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Feel My Pain"

"Chemical Imbalance"

"Nomad"

Side C

"The Forgotten Ones"

"Children Of Madness"

"Remember Tomorrow" (Guest Vocal Lidya Balaban)

"Wrathchild" (Guest Vocal Lidya Balaban)

Side D

"Black Metal" (Cover of the Venom classic)

"Dream Keeper" (Euro Radio Acoustic Version)

"The Serpent & The Shrew" (Unreleased recording)

"Three Words" (1996 Pre-Tour Rehearsal Recording)

"The Beast Is Back" (2003 Home Demo)

CD/DVD tracklisting:

Disc One (Audio CD)

"The Beast Arises"

"Madman In The Attic"

"The Living Dead"

"Die By The Gun"

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Feel My Pain"

"Chemical Imbalance"

"Nomad"

"The Forgotten Ones"

"Children Of Madness"

"Remember Tomorrow" (Featuring Tony Martin)

"Wrathchild" (Featuring Z P Theart)

"Black Metal" (Cover of the Venom classic)

"Dream Keeper" (Euro Radio Acoustic Version)

"The Serpent & The Shrew" (Unreleased recording)

"Three Words" (1996 Pre-Tour Rehearsal Recording)

"The Beast Is Back" (2003 Home Demo)

Disc Two (Bonus DVD) PAL Total Duration: 49:01

"Murders In The Rue Morgue" (Live)

"The Beast Arises" (Live)

"Protector" (Live)

"Sanctuary" (Live)

"Three Words" (Live)

"Children Of The Revolution" (Promo Video)

"Die By The Gun" (Promo Video)

"Wrathchild" (Promo Video)

"Wrathchild" (Acoustic)

"Remember Tomorrow" (Acoustic)

"Dream Keeper" (Acoustic)

"Strange World" (Acoustic)

Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse recently released their new self-titled album, available worldwide via BraveWords Records. You can stream or order Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse here.

The next video single from the album will be a cover of Depeche Mode's "Precious". Watch a sneak peek below:

Paul Di'Anno speaking about his new album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

Hrvoje Madiraca adds, "This record is a product of hard work combined with the voice of the man, the myth and the legend of our dear Wrathchild! Old school metal you want. That is what you'll get!"

Ante Pupacic, known as Pupi continues, "When it comes to music, I've done all sorts of things, but I'm particularly proud of this album. Two years of work, composing, arranging, recording, editing, deleting, and so on. We went through all kinds of emotions, from euphoria to agony. Each song was carefully polished to achieve its current form. On the album, everyone added their touch, both Hrvoje and I, in terms of lyrics, music, and production, all ennobled by the powerful vocals of our legend, Paul Di'Anno."

Tracklisting:

“Warhorse”

“Get Get Ready”

“Go”

“Stop The War”

“The Doubt Within”

“Here Comes The Night”

“Tequila”

“Forever Bound”

“Precious”

“Going Home”

“Here Comes The Night” video:

"Precious":

Warhorse are:

Paul Di´Anno – Vocals

Hrvoje Madiraca – Guitars

Ante Pupačić Pupi – Guitars

Guest Musicians:

Becky Baldwin (Bass Guitar on songs: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9)

Petar Šantić (Drums on songs: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10), (Bass guitar on song 10)

Joe Lazarus (Drums on song 1)

Andro Banovac (Backing Vocals on songs: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

Danijel Stojan (Drums on song 5)

Nikolina Belan (Backing Vocals on song 9)

(Photo - Marco Benjamin Alvarado)