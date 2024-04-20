PAUL DI’ANNO’s Team Says His “66th Birthday Is Approaching And We Are Preparing A Great Thing For You”

Stjepan Juras from Croatia-based Full Metal Service has been former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno’s manager and care-giver while he fights an ongoing battle to get his health back on track, while resurrecting his career with his new Warhorse project and touring.

An update from Juras on Facebook reads:

“I am writing this to you as Paul's friend and as a person who, in accordance with the conditions in which I work, is trying to perform the job of his manager and booking agent in the best possible way. Since returning from the tour, Paul has been at his home in the UK, where, at his own request, he has tried to organize treatments. Considering his condition, unfavourable circumstances and many other conditions, Paul unfortunately did not manage to fully organize what he intended, and to make matters worse, he contracted a virus (some kind of flu) which dramatically worsened his health and breathing. Fortunately, Paul is now much better and his condition is improving, however, due to a very long virus infection, Paul was unable to have any treatments that were crucial to the continuation of his live career.

Namely, the tentative plan was for him to go to Croatia for treatment right after the South American tour in February, where a team of doctors was waiting for him, who would do lymphatic drainage, physiotherapy and walking exercises with him, but the situation is such that for his safety and health, it would not be wise to go on tour to Brazil. Brazilian promoter Eliel Vieira already made a decision at the end of March that Paul’s tour will be moved to September and that he will come out with a statement and new dates at early April, however, since the beginning of April, until today, the public announcement from promoter’s side has not been published yet. Out of respect for the fans and everyone who has followed us all these years, I am obliged to inform you that Paul will not perform in Brazil in May, June and July and that, if the health situation improves, new dates in September and October will be announced later.

All other already announced dates in the UK and France will take place as planned, (because Paul will have enough time for exercise and recovery) and there is a strong possibility of adding a few European one off shows in May, June, July and August, which, as I already wrote, will not be in the form of a day-by-day tour, but will appear in several countries only for the reason that Paul is kept in the loop and that he always has enough funds for the treatments that will take place all the time in the meantime. Book Paul Di’Anno European shows only for summer 2024 at info@fullmetalservice.com.

According to him, Paul should still come to Croatia at the end of April for continued treatment, and if he does not come (which does not depend on me and the people who are ready to help), I will always be there to help him, wherever he chooses to be and if I am allowed to help.

In the meantime, Paul's 66th birthday is approaching and, on that day (May 17th), we are preparing a great thing for you. Likewise, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse are releasing their long-awaited debut album soon on BraveWordsRecords. Their digital EP Stop The War is getting rave reviews all over the world, and we're all eagerly anticipating what the band has to offer with their debut album.”