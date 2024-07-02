PAUL DI’ANNO’s WARHORSE Preview Upcoming Single, Their Cover Of DEPECHE MODE's "Precious"; Sneak Peek Visualizer

Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse recently announced that their self-titled debut album will be released worldwide on July 19 via BraveWords Records.

"Metal" Tim Henderson of BraveWords Records, "The killer is on the loose again and original Iron Maiden singer Paul D’Anno is riding his Warhorse into new battles with eyes of fire and a fighting spirit. Wrath children pay attention!"

Find pre-order options here.

The success of the band's video, "Here Comes the Night" (see below) is just the beginning of what this band will show you in the days to come. Many of you have already heard that there is a fantastic Depeche Mode cover of "Precious" on the album, but you have not yet heard that this song will be the next video single with a wonderful story. Another interesting fact is that real drums were not played for this song, but it was done by computer, in order to capture the spirit of this song and the inimitable Depeche Mode as faithfully as possible. Are you waiting for this video like we are? Check out a sneak peek below:

Paul Di'Anno speaking about his new album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

Hrvoje Madiraca adds, "This record is a product of hard work combined with the voice of the man, the myth and the legend of our dear Wrathchild! Old school metal you want. That is what you'll get!"

Ante Pupacic, known as Pupi continues, "When it comes to music, I've done all sorts of things, but I'm particularly proud of this album. Two years of work, composing, arranging, recording, editing, deleting, and so on. We went through all kinds of emotions, from euphoria to agony. Each song was carefully polished to achieve its current form. On the album, everyone added their touch, both Hrvoje and I, in terms of lyrics, music, and production, all ennobled by the powerful vocals of our legend, Paul Di'Anno."

Praise for the three song Warhorse EP with songs pulled from the full-length album:

The instrumental passages are very reminiscent of the great times of the NWOBHM. - The Dark Melody

Paul sings like never before and in a way that will surprise and leave all his fans speechless. - The Dark Melody

‘Old school heavy metal has never sounded so fucking good! - Metal Gods TV

Warhorse needed to make a huge impact, and immediately – the band doing just that with more force and energy than the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs over sixty five million years ago! - Metal Gods TV

I for one fucking love it – where’s the queue start for the bands album, I wanna be right at the front! - Metal Gods TV

A red hot scorching barrage of galloping heavy metal, highly head bang-able and incredibly infectious. - Metal Gods TV

The Beast is very much back. - Music News Monthly

He has come back fighting... a stunning example of how heavy metal should be. - Music News Monthly

Tracklisting:

“Warhorse”

“Get Get Ready”

“Go”

“Stop The War”

“The Doubt Within”

“Here Comes The Night”

“Tequila”

“Forever Bound”

“Precious”

“Going Home”

“Here Comes The Night” video:

Warhorse:

Paul Di´Anno – Vocals

Hrvoje Madiraca – Guitars

Ante Pupačić Pupi – Guitars

Guest Musicians:

Becky Baldwin (Bass Guitar on songs: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9)

Petar Šantić (Drums on songs: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10), (Bass guitar on song 10)

Joe Lazarus (Drums on song 1)

Andro Banovac (Backing Vocals on songs: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

Danijel Stojan (Drums on song 5)

Nikolina Belan (Backing Vocals on song 9)