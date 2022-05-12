PAUL GILBERT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Dallas International Guitar Festival Show Streaming
May 12, 2022, an hour ago
On May 1st, guitar legend Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) performed at the Dallas International Guitar Festival in Dallas, TX. Fan-filmed viideo of the entire show is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Green Tinted Sixties Mind"
"Blues for Rabbit"
"Argument About Fleetwood Mac"
"Scarified"
"Stairway to Heaven"
"Peace of Mind"
"Just Like A Technical Difficulty"
"Last Child"
"Boogie Medley"
"Daydream about Rocky"
"Hello North Dakota"
"Rock Me Baby"
"Highway Chile"
Guitar: Paul Gilbert
Bass: Pete Griffin
Drums: Bill Ray