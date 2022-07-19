PAUL GILBERT Talks Pick-Up Modifications In New Video - "How To Make Your Guitar Better"
July 19, 2022, 9 minutes ago
In the new DiMarzio clip below, guitar legend Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) talks about adding pick-up modifications to his guitar to make it sound better.
On May 1st, Gilbert performed at the Dallas International Guitar Festival in Dallas, TX. Fan-filmed viideo of the entire show is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Green Tinted Sixties Mind"
"Blues for Rabbit"
"Argument About Fleetwood Mac"
"Scarified"
"Stairway to Heaven"
"Peace of Mind"
"Just Like A Technical Difficulty"
"Last Child"
"Boogie Medley"
"Daydream about Rocky"
"Hello North Dakota"
"Rock Me Baby"
"Highway Chile"
Guitar: Paul Gilbert
Bass: Pete Griffin
Drums: Bill Ray