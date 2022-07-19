PAUL GILBERT Talks Pick-Up Modifications In New Video - "How To Make Your Guitar Better"

July 19, 2022, 9 minutes ago

news paul gilbert mr. big racer x riff notes

PAUL GILBERT Talks Pick-Up Modifications In New Video - "How To Make Your Guitar Better"

In the new DiMarzio clip below, guitar legend Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) talks about adding pick-up modifications to his guitar to make it sound better.

 

On May 1st, Gilbert performed at the Dallas International Guitar Festival in Dallas, TX. Fan-filmed viideo of the entire show is available below.

 

 

The setlist was as follows:

 

 

"Green Tinted Sixties Mind" 
"Blues for Rabbit"
"Argument About Fleetwood Mac"
"Scarified"
"Stairway to Heaven"
"Peace of Mind"
"Just Like A Technical Difficulty"
"Last Child"
"Boogie Medley" 
"Daydream about Rocky"
"Hello North Dakota"
"Rock Me Baby"
"Highway Chile"

 

 

Guitar: Paul Gilbert
Bass: Pete Griffin
Drums: Bill Ray

 

 

 



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews