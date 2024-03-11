PAUL McCARTNEY, EAGLES, JON BON JOVI Confirmed For Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To JIMMY BUFFETT

Live Nation-Hewitt Silva presents a special star-studded, one night only concert event - Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett - at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, April 11. The iconic singer-songwriter's life and career will be honored with once-in-a-lifetime performances by Jimmy Buffett’s friends celebrating his life and music.

Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett includes performances by Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band, and more special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15, at 10 AM, PT at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 13, at 10 AM through Thursday, March 14, at 10 PM. A variety of other pre-sales will also be available during this time. Check Ticketmaster.com for more information.

With a recording career that spanned more than fifty years and included hits such as “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Buffett was one of the most successful performers in popular music. He filled arenas with fans who called themselves “Parrot Heads,” and popularized a signature blend of folk, country and Caribbean music with lyrics that often reflected his world travels, and released over 30 albums of which nine were certified Platinum or multi-Platinum by the RIAA. In addition to being a beloved musician, Buffett was also a best-selling author, actor, and highly successful entrepreneur.