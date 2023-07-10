PAUL RODGERS Explains Inspiration Behind Cover Art For Upcoming Midnight Rose Album - "It Was My Wife Cynthia's 50th Birthday..."; Video

Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen + Paul Rodgers) recently announced the release of his first solo album in nearly 25 years. Midnight Rose will be available on September 22 via Sun Records, and is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

In the short video below, Paul explains the inspiration for the album's cover art:

Rodgers is ready to rock with a new album of original music. Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, Rodgers powers through all original, new tracks like "Living It Up" (streaming below), "Take Love" and "Photo Shooter".

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Living It Up":