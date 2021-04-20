PAUL RODGERS Joins ALDO NOVA For Performance Of FREE Classic "All Right Now"; Rare 1991 Video Unearthed

In 1991, Aldo Nova, while headlining Houston Texas, had the honor of inviting world-renowned singing legend, Paul Rodgers, who was the founder and lead singer for such legendary bands such as, Free, Bad Company, and he was the first singer to replace Freddie Mercury in Queen after Freddie passed away, onstage with him to sing his classic song "All Right Now". From the first note, Paul Rodgers sang, Aldo Nova's, and every person in that arena's hair stood up on their arms, and kept going all through the song.

A legendary moment in Aldo's extensive pedigree. From his own solo career writing the rock anthem "Fantasy", all the way to writing multiple number one song for Celine Dion such as the classic "A New Day Has Come" and a multitude of other artists of hits in every style of music, he has, by far the most varied and successful pedigree of many of his contemporaries.