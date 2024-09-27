PAUL RODGERS Premiers "Photo Shooter" Music Video

Paul Rodgers - best known as the frontman for the bands Free and Bad Company - has released a music video for "Photo Shooter", lifted from Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - released in September 2023 via Sun Records. Order/save the album here, and watch the video below.

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Photo Shooter" video:

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":