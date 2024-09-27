PAUL RODGERS Premiers "Photo Shooter" Music Video
September 27, 2024, an hour ago
Paul Rodgers - best known as the frontman for the bands Free and Bad Company - has released a music video for "Photo Shooter", lifted from Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - released in September 2023 via Sun Records. Order/save the album here, and watch the video below.
Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.
Tracklisting:
"Coming Home"
"Photo Shooter"
"Midnight Rose"
"Living It Up"
"Dance in the Sun"
"Take Love"
"Highway Robber"
"Melting"
"Photo Shooter" video:
"Take Love":
"Living It Up":