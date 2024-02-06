PAUL RODGERS Reveals If He Joined QUEEN Because FREDDIE MERCURY Spoke To Him From The Grave; Rock Legend Also Discusses BAD COMPANY Classic "Feel Like Makin' Love" With PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with a certified finalist for the heavyweight title of the greatest rock singer in history on a classic rock staple. Paul Rodgers has fronted several rock bands including Free, Bad Company, The Firm, and The Law. Today he tells us the story behind the 70s hard rock hit, 'Feel Like Makin’ Love', when he was with Bad Company... which may be the greatest rock song ever written about about coitus. He is the only rock singer to have a Top 10 hit with four different rock and roll bands, and that’s not even counting the legendary band he fronted for half a decade, Queen. He fronted Queen many years after their own legendary singer Freddie Mercury passed away and the reason he stepped into his shoes was because this deceased singer may’ve spoken to him from the grave. The story and interview is next on Professor of Rock.