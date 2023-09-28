PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS Discuss How Sacred Their KISS Make-Up Is - "It Eclipses Us As Mere Mortals" (Video)
September 28, 2023, 7 minutes ago
KISS are in Australia on their End Of The Road farewell tour, gearing up to play the Accor Stadium in Sydney on October 9th. Guesting on The Project, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons discussed how sacred their make-up is. Check out the clip below.
KISS have added two additional dates to the final North American leg of their End Of The Road tour, with concerts in Cincinnati and Cleveland.
October
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Find the band's full itinerary here.