PAUL STANLEY Assures Fans That KISS Avatars "Still Have Plenty Of Kinks To Be Ironed Out", Says They Are "Really In Their Infancy"

KISS made the announcement they would continue as digital avatars at the end of their final show, on December 2, 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Some fans were not impressed.

Speaking exclusively to Ultimate Classic Rock, Paul Stanley wants to assure their fans that the idea still has plenty of kinks to be ironed out.

"One thing that's interesting is people, I think, perhaps even understandably, got the wrong impression initially of the avatars," Paul tells UCR. "Because at the Garden shows, we wanted to give people a glimpse of some of the things, or one of the things, that's to come. But the avatars are really in their infancy. They're far from where they'll end up in terms of look and purpose. The purpose, ultimately, is not that we're being replaced by flying avatars. It's just another way of diversifying what KISS is."

This wasn't the first time that KISS has polarized fans with an announcement. "Quite honestly, many times in the last 50 years, people have scratched their heads about what our plans were," Stanley says. "And nine out of 10 times they've been successful, and other people have followed. So that's nothing really new."

Last month, KISS released the short video below, announcing that the first avatar show will take place in 2027.

A message states: "50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making."