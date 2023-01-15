PAUL STANLEY In Praise Of KISS Army During KISS Kruise 2022 Q&A - "We Wouldn't Be Here Without You" (Audio)

Broadcaster Matt Stocks has shared a full band KISS Q&A from last year's October 2022 KISS Kruise as a Life In The Stocks podcast episode via Spotify. During the chat, frontman Paul Stanley expressed his love for the band's diehard fans, the KISS Army.

Stanley: "When other bands say their fans are the best in the world, they only say that because they know they're not. These are the best fans, and always have been. That's why it's called the KISS Army, because it started as a volunteer army. You are the proof, and we love you, and we wouldn't be here without you, so God bless all of you."

Robomagic Live have announced that KISS will play their final UK dates ever in June / July 2023.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium

5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

July

5 - London, UK - The O2

7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

The complete KISS tour itinerary can be found here.