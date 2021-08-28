PAUL STANLEY Issues Update On COVID-19 Condition - "Some Really Rough Days Behind And Hopefully Just A Few More Ahead"

KISS' August 26th show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA was postponed due to frontman Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID-19. The band's show scheduled for tonight (August 28th) at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, NC has also been postponed.

Paul has posted a brief update on his condition via Twitter:

Some really rough days behind and hopefully just a few more ahead. Then... I'M COMIN' OUT THERE TO SEE YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/jTCV5DZop6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

Paul's bandmate, Gene Simmons, joined TMZ Live on August 27th to talk about canceling the band's Pennsylvania show after Paul tested positive.

Gene says Paul, who's been fully vaccinated, started to lose his voice Thursday and felt tired so the band's doctor suggested he and the crew get a COVID test. Sure enough, Paul tested positive, and Gene says everyone else on the tour was tested too, but all came back negative.

Gene says everyone involved is quarantining to make sure additional tests don't come up positive. As for Paul, medical professionals advise COVID carriers quarantine for 10 days.

Simmons says there is no KISS without Paul, which likely means the band won't hit the stage again until September 9 in Irvine, CA.

Hear more from Simmons below:

Stay tuned for updates from KISS.