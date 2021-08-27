PAUL STANLEY Issues Update On COVID Diagnosis, Upcoming KISS Shows - "The Crew, Staff And Band Have All Tested Negative Once Again"

Last night's KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA was postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID-19.

Paul has issued the following update last night: "A full press release will be issued shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

Stay tuned for updates.