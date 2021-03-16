PAUL STANLEY Looks Back On KISS' "Fabulous" Album Revenge - "Everybody Was On Point, And Bob Ezrin Was Just Firing On All Cylinders"

In a new interview conducted by Greg Prato for Songfacts, KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley discusses his soul music project Soul Station, the KISS songs with the biggest soul influence, and the non-make-up era of the band. A couple of excerpts follow:

Songfacts: Which KISS songs best show your soul music influence?

Paul Stanley: "Well, the first one I would say that is perhaps not obvious – but I laugh, because it's totally obvious to me – is 'Shout It Out Loud'. You have the verse, "Well the night's begun and you want some fun, do you think you're gonna find it, think you're gonna find it." That answer in the background is the Four Tops! The call-and-response is something that the Four Tops did in 'Sugar Pie Honey Bunch' – there are loads of those. 'I Was Made for Lovin' You' [sings the song's chorus, then sings "Standing In The Shadows Of Love" - listen using the player below]. So, you wind up with other people copying 'I Was Made for Lovin' You', but 'I Was Made for Lovin' You' was rooted in that melody line. I can go on and on. I was a kid who was lucky enough to see Solomon Burke, Otis Redding – that music is fundamental in the foundation of what I do and what I am. It has to be in my music, because I heard it and loved it."

Songfacts: I wrote a book a while back about KISS' non-make-up era, Take It Off: Kiss Truly Unmasked. What are your thoughts on that period?

Stanley: "I think Revenge is a fabulous album. Really, really good. Everybody was on point, and Bob Ezrin was just firing on all cylinders. We were on a roll. I think we went through some more flamboyant, should I say... costuming, that today looks a bit garish and frivolous, but at the time it was part of what was going on. And to survive the long haul, sometimes you need to adapt and modify. I don't know any band that's lasted four decades that haven't gone through times that reflect the changes around them."

Read more at Songfacts.

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station recently released the official video performance for their newest track, “I, Oh I”. Written, arranged and orchestrated by Paul Stanley, “I, Oh I” is the first original song to be released from the band’s forthcoming album, Now And Then, out on March 19 via UMe. Watch below, and pre-order the new album here.

Now And Then is the first-ever full-length album from Soul Station: A band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current. While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the U.S. and Japan, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to get in the studio together and record Now And Then.

Stanley’s legendary band members include: Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

The band is augmented by three string players and two horn players of the same stature enabling Soul Station’s wall of sound to be firmly rooted in the past while staking claim to both the present and future.

Tracklisting:

"Could It Be I'm Falling In Love"

"I Do"

"I, Oh I"

"Ooo Baby Baby"

"O-O-H Child"

"Save Me (From You)"

"Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)"

"Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)"

"The Tracks Of My Tears"

"Let's Stay Together"

"La-La – Means I Love You"

"Lorelei"

"You Are Everything"

"Baby I Need Your Loving"

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”:

“O-O-H Child” video: