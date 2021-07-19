PAUL STANLEY On Reuniting The Original KISS Line-Up - "I Think People Yearn For Something That Is Impossible"

Guesting on SiriusXM recently, KISS frontman Paul Stanley opened up on why he feels a reunion with Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss is "impossible."

Stanley: "We couldn't have been here without Ace and Peter, and we couldn't be here today with Ace and Peter. So I think people yearn for something that is - I was gonna say 'impractical' - but I would say impossible. It's just great to look back on but it's not that different than if you break up with somebody and years later you go, 'Wow. Why did that happen? Let me go back.' You go back and it's not the same anymore, and you quickly realize, as we did, why it didn't work out the first time. That's why it didn't work out the second time."

In a new interview with Radio Bob!, Stanley say that he believes the band could continue without any of the original members.

Says Paul: "I think that recasting KISS, or KISS 2.0, is not what we have ever talked about. Can KISS continue, and can it evolve without us in it? Well, yeah, because it's already 50 percent there. In other words, there was a time where people said, 'Well, it can only be the original four.' Then it was, 'Well, it can only be the original three.' Well, things move on and circumstances change. Could I see KISS evolving with different personnel? Yeah. As big a fan as I am of what I do, and I think I'm damn good, there's other people around who could pick up the torch and bring something to the philosophy and to the live show and to the music. It would be KISS. It wouldn't be KISS 2.0. If it were to happen, yeah, it would be really just a continuation of the philosophy that we've always had, and that's that KISS is bigger than any member."