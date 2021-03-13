PAUL STANLEY On SOUL STATION - "We Are Like A Family Just Championing This Music; There's An Undeniable Chemistry And Joy In What We Do"

KISS / Soul Station frontman Paul Stanley recently guested on the Talking With Mark Strigl podcast. In the clip below they talk about Stanley's songwriting, the KISS song "Shout It Out Loud", his Puma sneakers, KISS drummer Eric Singer, the new album by Soul Station , Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira, Gavyn Rhone, Crystal Starr, touring in 2021, the song "O-O-H Child" and much more.

Stanley: "This is a band of every nationality, every ethnicity, every background musically, and we are all like a family just championing this music, and we love hanging out. Inintially I thought 'Let me write one track for the album' so it's not purely all the classics, and I wrote 'Save Me'. It came out really well and I just kept going, and after five songs I said 'That's it, we've got an album.' I think it represents the roots of this music, and it also shows that the music is timeless. And whether you're watching a video or seeing the band live, there's an undeniable chemistry and joy in what we do."

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station have released the official video performance for their newest track, “I, Oh I”. Written, arranged and orchestrated by Paul Stanley, “I, Oh I” is the first original song to be released from the band’s forthcoming album, Now And Then, out on March 19 via UMe. Watch below, and pre-order the new album here.

Now And Then is the first-ever full-length album from Soul Station: A band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current. While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the U.S. and Japan, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to get in the studio together and record Now And Then.

Stanley’s legendary band members include: Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

The band is augmented by three string players and two horn players of the same stature enabling Soul Station’s wall of sound to be firmly rooted in the past while staking claim to both the present and future.

Tracklisting:

"Could It Be I'm Falling In Love"

"I Do"

"I, Oh I"

"Ooo Baby Baby"

"O-O-H Child"

"Save Me (From You)"

"Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)"

"Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)"

"The Tracks Of My Tears"

"Let's Stay Together"

"La-La – Means I Love You"

"Lorelei"

"You Are Everything"

"Baby I Need Your Loving"

