PAUL STANLEY Reveals How Motown Influenced KISS - "There Are Some Pretty Unmistakable Things; It's In The DNA" (Video)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley sat down with Dan Savoie at 519 Magazine to chat about his latest project, Soul Station, as well as discuss Stanley's love of Motown and KISS' End Of The Road tour. Check out the interview below.

519: You must have a Detroit soul because Detroit is important to KISS and now you’ve chosen something that’s very based in Motown / Detroit.

Stanley: "Well, the phenomenon of Detroit, whether it’s rock history and it’s embracing of us – or the beginnings of Motown where you had Barry Gordy really grooming us – it was a star system of grooming, not unlike Hollywood, but it was revolutionary. You had a guy, Paul Riser, who was in his mid-20s, orchestrating everything from 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' to 'Ain’t No Mountain High Enough' and I mean crazy, crazy talent from this area. I think there’s something about Detroit and about blue-collar workers and I think there’s something about a commonality that Detroit has that I relate to."

519: Are there any KISS songs that you’ve written that were inspired by that Motown/Philly sound?

Stanley: "I think there’s some Motown or Philly Soul, but certainly Motown was an influence in certain songs. There’s a song on the album Unmasked, which may not be one of my favorite albums. But there’s a song called 'What Makes The World Go Round' and that really is a Spinners song. The only difference is we did it with guitars instead of piano voicing and veered away from really what that song was written as. (sings) 'Shout It, Shout It, Shout It Out Loud' – that’s the Four Tops. That’s Levi singing lead and the Tops answering him. So, there are some pretty unmistakable things. (sings – 'I Was Made for Loving You'). So, it’s in there – it’s in the DNA."

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station released their album, Now And Then, on Friday, March 19 via UMe. Order the album here.

Now And Then is the first-ever full-length album from Soul Station: A band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current. While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the U.S. and Japan, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to get in the studio together and record Now And Then.

Stanley’s legendary band members include: Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

The band is augmented by three string players and two horn players of the same stature enabling Soul Station’s wall of sound to be firmly rooted in the past while staking claim to both the present and future.

Tracklisting:

"Could It Be I'm Falling In Love"

"I Do"

"I, Oh I"

"Ooo Baby Baby"

"O-O-H Child"

"Save Me (From You)"

"Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)"

"Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)"

"The Tracks Of My Tears"

"Let's Stay Together"

"La-La – Means I Love You"

"Lorelei"

"You Are Everything"

"Baby I Need Your Loving"

“I, Oh I” video:

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”:

“O-O-H Child” video: