PAUL STANLEY Reveals Why He Won't Write New KISS Songs - "When You Put Your Heart And Soul Into Doing Something And It Gets A Polite Nod, There's Other Things I'd Rather Do"

Guesting on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, KISS frontman Paul Stanley revealed his reasons for not wanting to write any new music for the band. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Stanley: "I came to the conclusion that it (new music) can never compete with the past. Not because it's not as good, but it hasn't the connection to important times in your life. It doesn't have that patina to it of, 'Gee, I remember I heard this song when I was 18,' or, 'I heard this song when I was on my first date...' or whatever. You can't compete with that. It's more than a song; it's a snapshot of your life at a certain point.

Somebody says, 'Why don't you do a new album?' You do a new album and do a song... we have one song, 'Modern Day Delilah', which is as good as 'Love Gun' or any of these songs, but it hasn't aged; it's not like wine that has a chance to have grown in importance. Not just because of what it is, but because what it's surrounded by.

I think it's setting myself up for disappointment. Not crushing disappointment, but when you put your heart and soul into doing something and it kind of gets a polite nod, there's other things I'd rather do."

Check out the complete interview below.

Following the lackluster response to their Psycho Circus album in 1998, KISS didn't release a new album until 2009, which was Sonic Boom. The band's latest and presumably last studio album was Monster from 2012.