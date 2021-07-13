PAUL STANLEY Says KISS NFTs Will Be Available "In The Foreseeable Future" - "We're Flexing Our Muscles Just Before We Dive In"; Video

In this new video from SiriusXM, rock legend Paul Stanley talks to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts about the future of KISS NFTs and cryptocurrency.

KISS will resume their End Of The Road Tour in 2021 with rescheduled shows and new additional concert dates listed below.

Says the band: “Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever!”

Tour dates:

August

18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

19 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

22 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center*

26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

29 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September

1 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

9 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

12 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*

17 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

18 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

21 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

22 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

23 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*

25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

28 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena*

29 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October

1 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

5 - Biloxi, MI - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

6 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

8 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* - new show