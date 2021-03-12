PAUL STANLEY Talks KISS Going Back On Tour This Year- "You Have More Of A Chance Of Seeing SOUL STATION"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is currently doing press for his new Soul Station album, Now And Then, and guested on St. Louis radio station KSHE 95 to discuss the record: He also discussed his relationship with Gene Simmons and how pandemic has affected KISS' End Of The Road tour.

Stanley: "I would say that before the band ever gets out there (again), I would have to say you have more of a chance of seeing Soul Station because the idea of bands going out who play stadiums or arenas, that's pretty much pie in the sky right now. We're ways off from that, but I'm hoping that the health protocols allow a different kind of restrictions in clubs and auditoriums, in which case with Soul station, our bags are packed. We're ready to go."

KISS have launched a new official “bootleg” live series, Off The Soundboard. Starting the series will be their epic performance at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001. This show comes from the band’s vault of soundboard recordings, features Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Ace Frehley.

Off The Soundboard: Tokyo Dome - Tokyo, Japan 3/13/2001 will be released on triple vinyl via UMC - Mercury on June 11. The release is currently listed for pre-order via Amazon UK, and Amazon US.

Check out the tracklisting below, and stay tuned for further details.

Tracklisting:

Side One

"Detroit Rock City"

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Talk To Me"

Side Two

"I Love It Loud"

"Firehouse"

"Do You Love Me"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Heaven’s On Fire"

Side Three

"Let Me Go Rock & Roll"

"Shock Me" / Guitar Solo

Side Four

"Psycho Circus"

"Lick It Up" / Bass Solo

"God Of Thunder" / Drum Solo

Side Five

"Cold Gin"

"100,000 Years"

"Love Gun"

Side Six

"I Still Love You"

"Black Diamond"

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"