PAUL STANLEY Talks Launching SOUL STATION - "I Like Pasta, But It Doesn't Mean I Want To Eat It Three Times A Day; Music Should Be The Same Way"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is featured in a new interview with Cleveland.com discussing the band's End Of The Road farewell tour, and the launch of his 15-piece ensemble group, Soul Station. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Stanley: “I like pasta, but it doesn’t mean I want to eat it three times a day, and music should be the same way. I’ve always been aware of many different genres of music, and I think to expand the music you’re making you have to bring in influences, consciously or unconsciously, from things that you listen to that are unlike what you normally do.”

Stanley does acknowledge some sense of mission in Soul Station’s reverent treatment of music from the canons of Motown, Philadelphia International, Stax-Volt, Atlantic Records and other legendary catalogs of the ’60s and ’70s.

“We were very committed to going out and playing these songs that, unfortunately, have been relegated to being short samples in rap tunes and things of that sort instead of people getting to experience how amazing this music is,” he explains. “As soon as we start any of these songs, you just hear either sighs or gasps or people just being transported back to remembering songs they may have forgotten, too. Really, the idea initially was to go out and do these (songs) justice. That didn’t mean mimicking them. It meant doing them accurately but doing them with passion and understanding and understanding the intent of the songs.”

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station are streaming the third single from their upcoming album, Now And Then, out March 19 via UMe, and available for pre-order here. Listen to the original song, "I, Oh I", below:

Now And Then is the first-ever full-length album from Soul Station: A band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current. While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the U.S. and Japan, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to get in the studio together and record Now And Then.

Stanley’s legendary band members include: Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

The band is augmented by three string players and two horn players of the same stature enabling Soul Station’s wall of sound to be firmly rooted in the past while staking claim to both the present and future.

Tracklisting:

"Could It Be I'm Falling In Love"

"I Do"

"I, Oh I"

"Ooo Baby Baby"

"O-O-H Child"

"Save Me (From You)"

"Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)"

"Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)"

"The Tracks Of My Tears"

"Let's Stay Together"

"La-La – Means I Love You"

"Lorelei"

"You Are Everything"

"Baby I Need Your Loving"

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”:

“O-O-H Child” video: