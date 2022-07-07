PAUL STANLEY, ZACKY VENGEANCE, JUSTIN CHANCELLOR And More Featured In Ernie Ball: What's Your Slinky Story? Vol. 2; Video

Ernie Ball - the world's leading manufacturer of premium electric and acoustic guitar strings, bass strings, and guitar accessories - have released the new video below, in which Ernie Ball artists Paul Stanley of KISS, Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold, Shavo Odadjian from System Of A Down, Mike Dirnt of Green Day, and Justin Chancellor of Tool about their Slinky story.

In the first episode, we hear from Ernie Ball artists Steve Vai, John Petrucci, James Hetfield, Gretchen Menn, Joe Bonamassa, Kirk Hammett, Blues Saraceno, Nick Hexum, Bethany Cosentino, and Ryan Fluff Bruce.