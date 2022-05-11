PEAR JAM - Former Manager KELLY CURTIS Giving Away His Original ‘Ten’ Gold Record To Support Global Citizen Curtis Fellowship; Fundraiser Sweepstakes Underway

Kelly Curtis, the former Pearl Jam manager who retired in 2020, has exclusively partnered with Fandiem to run a fundraising sweepstakes campaign to benefit the Global Citizen Curtis Fellowship, whose mission is to equip students between the ages of 18-21 years old with the tools to become change makers and ethical leaders. The Curtis Fellowship delivers through collective and engaged experiences and a learner based program, “each one, teach one”.

Fans who donate to the Global Citizen Curtis Fellowship are automatically entered to win his original RIAA-Certified Pearl Jam Ten Gold Record, which Curtis graciously donated for this special benefit campaign.

“Ten was our first record and the gold meant that we were on our way. It was a big deal to go gold. And then of course it went on to sell close to 20 million worldwide,” said Kelly Curtis. “I have been very fortunate in my life with the opportunities I've had and people I've gotten to know. That's only happened because I was given chances and put in the right place to find success. I am inspired by the next generation and want to invest in them and help connect young people to the resources I had so they can make the impact they seek in the world.”

For as little as $10, participants can “Donate To Win” this prize, which includes:

- RIAA-certified Pearl Jam ‘Ten’ gold record award commemorating the sale of more than 500,000 copies of the album, cassette and CD

The fan-sourcing fundraising sweepstakes is running until August 4, and fans can “Donate To Win” exclusively here.

The more fans donate the more chances they have to win - and the more they support the Global Citizen Curtis Fellowship.