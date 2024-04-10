PEARL JAM Did Everything They Could To Sabotage This Song From Being A Hit... It Didn't Work; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has uploaded the new video below, along with the following intro...

"Coming up... Pearl Jam came out of nowhere to sell almost 16 million albums in 1992, of their classic Ten, but at the peak of their fame, they completely sabotaged their greatest song: 'Black'. After their album Ten blew up, they hadn’t even released the best song from the record... which most everyone agrees is 'Black'. Because of this the label was psyched knowing 'Black' would push Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam further up the charts. But the band wanted nothing to do with this song being a hit. In fact, they did everything in their power to prevent it. Problem is it didn’t work. Find out the crazy story next on Professor of Rock."