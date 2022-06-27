PEARL JAM - Gigaton (Tour Edition) Available On July 8

Pearl Jam proudly present the Gigaton (Tour Edition) on Friday July 8. It features 11 live songs recorded during the band’s triumphant return to the road in 2021, alongside the group’s chart-topping eleventh full-length, Gigaton, originally released in 2020. It will be available on all DSPs now and as in limited-edition LP/CD combo only in Independent Record Stores across the country here. Members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club may order it as a standalone CD, beginning July 8 at this location.

Pearl Jam roared back on the stage last year and performed music from Gigaton for the first time during a string of unforgettable shows. Now, the (Tour Edition) consists of energetic and emotionally charged renditions of new favorites, including “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”, “Superblood Wolfmoon”, “Retrograde”, and more. Upon arrival, Gigaton bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

It arrives on the heels of the recent special Record Store Day Release of the platinum 1998 live classic, Live On Two Legs. It emerged as the #1 indie retail piece for Record Store Day, bowing at #33 on the Billboard Top 200 and earning #1 on the Top Vinyl Albums Chart, #1 on the Top Hard Rock Music Albums Chart, and #2 on the Top Rock Albums Chart.

Record Store Day Co-Founder Michael Kurtz commented, "It's not a stretch to say that there would be no Record Store Day without the support of Pearl Jam. They were one of the earliest of supporters and continue to be just great to mom-and-pop stores throughout the world. It's fantastic to see Live On Two Legs be the biggest Record Store Day seller last week. We tip our hat to Pearl Jam and all of their fans."

After successfully completing the first sold out leg of The Gigaton Tour this Spring, they pick back up this fall in North America following Summer dates in Europe during June and July. See pearljam.com for full tour routing.

Tracklisting:

Original Album LP

"Who Ever Said"

"Superblood Wolfmoon"

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

"Quick Escape"

"Alright"

"Seven O’Clock"

"Never Destination"

"Take The Long Way"

"Buckle Up"

"Comes Then Goes"

"Retrograde"

"River Cross"



Gigaton-Live CD

"Superblood Wolfmoon" (Live)

"Dance Of The Clairvoyants" (Live)

"Quick Escape" (Live)

"Seven O’Clock" (Live)

"Alright" (Live)

"Never Destination" (Live)

"Take The Long Way" (Live)

"Buckle Up" (Live)

"Comes Then Goes" (Live)

"Retrograde" (Live)

"River Cross" (Live)

"Retrograde" video:

(Photo - Danny Clinch)