PEARL JAM Guitarist MIKE McCREADY Demos Limited Edition 1960 Stratocaster; Video

"In our first-ever collaboration with Mike McCready, Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt set out to recreate the Pearl Jam guitarist’s beloved ‘59 Strat down to every last scratch — and in the process a secret about the guitar’s lineage was revealed: it was actually a '60. With a Relic lacquer finish, flat-sawn maple neck and custom Josefina hand-wound pickups, this Strat is a faithful tribute to McCready’s road-tested favorite. Learn more here."