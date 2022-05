PEARL JAM Guitarist MIKE MCCREADY Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN With "Eruption" Performance; Video

On May 9, during Pearl Jam's concert at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, guitarist Mike McCready paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen with a performance of the classic Van Halen instrumental, "Eruption". Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

Pearl Jam's upcoming North American tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

May

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

September

1 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

3 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

6 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

18 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena