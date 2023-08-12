PEARL JAM Guitarist STONE GOSSARD Looks Back On 1994 Launch Of Loosegroove Records (Video)

Pearl Jam legend Stone Gossard stopped by The Power Hour on AXS TV with details on starting the label Loosegroove Records, who have since signed a roster of impressive up-and-coming talent, including acts like Tigercub, James And The Cold Gun, Mason Jennings, and more.

Pearl Jam is hitting the road in August through September to perform nine shows across St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin. Special guests Inhaler will open the Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin shows. Support for the St. Paul and Fort Worth dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Tuesday, April 25 at 5 PM, PT.

Verified Fan sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 AM, local venue time. Register for Verified Fan here.

An exclusive Ten Club ticket pre-sale for all tour dates began today for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members (active as of April 19).

Have a question about the Ten Club Ticket Request process or Verified Fan sale? Check out Ticketmaster's FAQ.

To continue to protect fans’ access to fairly priced tickets, Pearl Jam has decided to make tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling approximately 10% of tickets through PJ Premium at the market rate to offset increased costs. Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.

Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time. This means the ticket price you see listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.

For more information about the policy issues in ticketing, visit fairticketing.com.

Pearl Jam 2023 US dates:

August

31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September

2 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

All dates are subject to change.