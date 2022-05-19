PEARL JAM Issues Cancelation Notice For Sacramento And Las Vegas Tour Dates - "We Have Truly Done All That We Could Have To Remain Clear Of Infection"

Pearl Jam have issued the following message, explaining the cancelation of last night's (May 18) show in Sacramento, CA, and the upcoming May 20 show in Las Vegas, NV.

Says the band: "While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid. This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows.

Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there."



(Photo - Danny Clinch)